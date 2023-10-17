An In-Depth Look at SunCar Technology Group Inc’s (SDA) Stock Performance

The stock of SunCar Technology Group Inc (SDA) has seen a 2.15% increase in the past week, with a -15.39% drop in the past month, and a -24.04% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.19% for SDA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.03% for SDA’s stock, with a -23.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for SunCar Technology Group Inc (NASDAQ: SDA) is 53.10x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SDA is -0.45. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SDA is 13.15M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.88% of that float. On October 17, 2023, SDA’s average trading volume was 1.15M shares.

SDA) stock’s latest price update

SunCar Technology Group Inc (NASDAQ: SDA)’s stock price has plunge by 1.49relation to previous closing price of 9.37. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.15% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-30 that Shares of China-based auto insurance intermediation service provider SunCar Technology (NASDAQ: SDA ) are moving up modestly today. Earlier this morning, the company announced a one-year intermediation service agreement with Nio (NYSE: NIO ), a popular electric vehicle (EV) maker in China.

SDA Trading at -18.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SDA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.99%, as shares sank -19.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -53.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SDA fell by -0.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.12. In addition, SunCar Technology Group Inc saw -8.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SDA

The total capital return value is set at -1.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.52. Equity return is now at value 4.15, with 3.72 for asset returns.

Based on SunCar Technology Group Inc (SDA), the company’s capital structure generated 1.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.03.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.17.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of SunCar Technology Group Inc (SDA) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.