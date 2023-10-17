An In-Depth Look at Canaan Inc ADR’s (CAN) Stock Performance

The stock of Canaan Inc ADR (CAN) has seen a 3.46% increase in the past week, with a 4.57% gain in the past month, and a -33.39% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.04% for CAN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.07% for CAN’s stock, with a -22.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CAN is 3.27. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price recommended by analysts for Canaan Inc ADR (CAN) is $34.64, which is $2.81 above the current market price. The public float for CAN is 149.26M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.11% of that float. On October 17, 2023, CAN’s average trading volume was 2.21M shares.

CAN) stock’s latest price update

Canaan Inc ADR (NASDAQ: CAN)’s stock price has plunge by -0.26relation to previous closing price of 1.95. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.46% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-26 that While the allure of cryptocurrency investments has undoubtedly captivated the market’s attention, it’s perhaps wise for investors to consider blockchain stocks to sell. This is not a call made in isolation.

Analysts’ Opinion of CAN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CAN stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for CAN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CAN in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $5 based on the research report published on July 06, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

CAN Trading at -3.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.55%, as shares surge +2.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAN rose by +1.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8192. In addition, Canaan Inc ADR saw -5.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.57 for the present operating margin

+34.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Canaan Inc ADR stands at +11.11. The total capital return value is set at 9.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.50. Equity return is now at value -43.90, with -33.85 for asset returns.

Based on Canaan Inc ADR (CAN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.61. Total debt to assets is 0.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.83. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.30.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Canaan Inc ADR (CAN) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.