AMC Networks Inc (AMCX) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

AMC Networks Inc (NASDAQ: AMCX) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 9.94 compared to its previous closing price of 11.57. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.91% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-16 that While bulletproof dividend stocks genuinely offer a higher probability of protection (over the long run) against an incoming market downcycle, investors growing in their sophistication may want to consider options trades. As derivatives of the underlying securities, options provide incredible flexibility that you can’t get with buy-and-hold dynamics.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.17. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for AMC Networks Inc (AMCX) is $15.38, which is $2.71 above the current market price. The public float for AMCX is 30.22M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.77% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AMCX on October 17, 2023 was 372.87K shares.

AMCX’s Market Performance

The stock of AMC Networks Inc (AMCX) has seen a 2.91% increase in the past week, with a 7.07% rise in the past month, and a -6.68% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.89% for AMCX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.45% for AMCX’s stock, with a -14.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMCX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMCX stocks, with Seaport Research Partners repeating the rating for AMCX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMCX in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Research Partners is $16 based on the research report published on October 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AMCX Trading at 8.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMCX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.95%, as shares surge +8.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMCX rose by +2.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.67. In addition, AMC Networks Inc saw -18.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMCX starting from Gallagher James, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $23.15 back on Feb 22. After this action, Gallagher James now owns 28,867 shares of AMC Networks Inc, valued at $463,000 using the latest closing price.

Dolan Leinauer Corby, the Trustee of 13(d) Group Member of AMC Networks Inc, sale 927 shares at $18.82 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that Dolan Leinauer Corby is holding 857 shares at $17,446 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMCX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.62 for the present operating margin

+47.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for AMC Networks Inc stands at +0.25. The total capital return value is set at 13.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.20. Equity return is now at value -0.63, with -0.11 for asset returns.

Based on AMC Networks Inc (AMCX), the company’s capital structure generated 368.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.65. Total debt to assets is 52.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 359.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.98. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.

Conclusion

To put it simply, AMC Networks Inc (AMCX) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.