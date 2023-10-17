AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc’s (AMC) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC) has seen a -4.99% decrease in the past week, with a 11.60% gain in the past month, and a -75.47% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.18% for AMC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.81% for AMC stock, with a simple moving average of -75.05% for the last 200 days.

while the 36-month beta value is 2.05.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC) is $10.63, which is $9.45 above the current market price. The public float for AMC is 197.80M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.68% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AMC on October 17, 2023 was 18.26M shares.

AMC) stock’s latest price update

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.79 in relation to its previous close of 9.50. However, the company has experienced a -4.99% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-16 that Last week, the debut of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour sent waves of optimism through the AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC ) investor community. These retail traders had reason to be excited.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMC stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for AMC by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for AMC in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $4.75 based on the research report published on September 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AMC Trading at -44.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.40%, as shares surge +19.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -81.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMC fell by -4.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.65. In addition, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc saw -74.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMC starting from Antara Capital LP, who sale 7,993,400 shares at the price of $1.73 back on Jun 28. After this action, Antara Capital LP now owns 93,911,906 shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, valued at $13,815,317 using the latest closing price.

Antara Capital LP, the 10% Owner of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, sale 3,573,030 shares at $1.79 during a trade that took place back on Jun 27, which means that Antara Capital LP is holding 101,905,306 shares at $6,395,362 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.90 for the present operating margin

+18.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc stands at -24.89. The total capital return value is set at -4.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 23.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.53.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.