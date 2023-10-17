Alphatec Holdings Inc (ATEC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ATEC)’s stock price has gone rise by 2.85 in comparison to its previous close of 11.21, however, the company has experienced a 2.13% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-10 that Alphatec Holdings’ Q2 numbers were strong, posting another double-digit upside at the top line. The company’s surgical segment, particularly the LTP procedure, shows promise for growth and profitability in my view. Sentiment towards Alphatec’s stock is mixed, with bullish positioning in the short-term but potential downside in the long term.

while the 36-month beta value is 1.30.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Alphatec Holdings Inc (ATEC) is $23.17, which is $7.97 above the current market price. The public float for ATEC is 75.51M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.38% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ATEC on October 17, 2023 was 1.18M shares.

ATEC’s Market Performance

ATEC stock saw a decrease of 2.13% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -14.34% and a quarterly a decrease of -38.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.28%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.44% for Alphatec Holdings Inc (ATEC). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.57% for ATEC’s stock, with a simple moving average of -22.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATEC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATEC stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for ATEC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ATEC in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $12 based on the research report published on October 12, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

ATEC Trading at -16.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATEC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.28%, as shares sank -14.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATEC rose by +2.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.11. In addition, Alphatec Holdings Inc saw -6.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATEC starting from Miles Patrick, who sale 59,375 shares at the price of $13.00 back on Sep 27. After this action, Miles Patrick now owns 5,452,736 shares of Alphatec Holdings Inc, valued at $771,875 using the latest closing price.

Miles Patrick, the CEO of Alphatec Holdings Inc, sale 60,000 shares at $12.46 during a trade that took place back on Sep 26, which means that Miles Patrick is holding 5,512,111 shares at $747,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATEC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-34.52 for the present operating margin

+54.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alphatec Holdings Inc stands at -43.36. The total capital return value is set at -28.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch -37.25. Equity return is now at value -1127.95, with -29.27 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.84.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Alphatec Holdings Inc (ATEC) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.