Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is 29.42x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GOOGL is 1.04.

The public float for GOOGL is 5.91B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.72% of that float. On October 17, 2023, GOOGL’s average trading volume was 27.65M shares.

GOOGL) stock’s latest price update

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL)’s stock price has increased by 1.26 compared to its previous closing price of 137.36. However, the company has seen a 0.49% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. CNBC reported 2023-10-16 that As the House prepares to vote on Rep. Jim Jordan for speaker, experts see a potential upside for big tech if the Ohio Republican wins.

GOOGL’s Market Performance

GOOGL’s stock has risen by 0.49% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.23% and a quarterly rise of 12.39%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.87% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.13% for Alphabet Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.34% for GOOGL’s stock, with a 21.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GOOGL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GOOGL stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for GOOGL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GOOGL in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $160 based on the research report published on August 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GOOGL Trading at 4.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOOGL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.87%, as shares surge +0.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOOGL rose by +0.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +61.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $134.64. In addition, Alphabet Inc saw 57.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GOOGL starting from HENNESSY JOHN L, who sale 200 shares at the price of $139.93 back on Oct 10. After this action, HENNESSY JOHN L now owns 7,384 shares of Alphabet Inc, valued at $27,986 using the latest closing price.

RAGHAVAN PRABHAKAR, the Senior Vice President of Alphabet Inc, sale 16,083 shares at $133.82 during a trade that took place back on Oct 02, which means that RAGHAVAN PRABHAKAR is holding 75,621 shares at $2,152,151 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GOOGL

Equity return is now at value 23.33, with 16.51 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.