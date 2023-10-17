Allstate Corp (ALL) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 0.55.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Allstate Corp (ALL) is $126.67, which is $3.96 above the current market price. The public float for ALL is 260.17M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.51% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ALL on October 17, 2023 was 1.60M shares.

ALL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Allstate Corp (NYSE: ALL) has jumped by 3.82 compared to previous close of 120.32. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 9.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-16 that A double-edged sword if there ever was one, the September jobs report effectively put the Federal Reserve in a bind, catalyzing the case for stocks for rising interest rates. Sure, on the one hand, most governments aim for a robust labor market.

ALL’s Market Performance

Allstate Corp (ALL) has experienced a 9.42% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 14.84% rise in the past month, and a 20.79% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.29% for ALL.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.17% for ALL’s stock, with a 7.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALL stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for ALL by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for ALL in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $117 based on the research report published on June 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ALL Trading at 13.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.24%, as shares surge +12.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALL rose by +9.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $114.08. In addition, Allstate Corp saw -7.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALL starting from SPRIESER JUDITH A, who sale 1,565 shares at the price of $111.22 back on Aug 03. After this action, SPRIESER JUDITH A now owns 0 shares of Allstate Corp, valued at $174,059 using the latest closing price.

Merten Jesse E, the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of Allstate Corp, sale 29,451 shares at $134.18 during a trade that took place back on Feb 22, which means that Merten Jesse E is holding 16,668 shares at $3,951,588 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.86 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Allstate Corp stands at -2.55. The total capital return value is set at -11.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.47. Equity return is now at value -14.73, with -2.94 for asset returns.

Based on Allstate Corp (ALL), the company’s capital structure generated 47.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.22. Total debt to assets is 9.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 48.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.44.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Allstate Corp (ALL) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.