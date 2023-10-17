Alight Inc. (ALIT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Alight Inc. (NYSE: ALIT)’s stock price has plunge by 3.42relation to previous closing price of 6.72. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 5.30% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-10-12 that LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Alight (NYSE: ALIT or the “Company”) today announced it will release third quarter 2023 earnings results before market open on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, and management will subsequently discuss the results on a webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET. The webcast and a presentation of financial information will be publicly available at Events & Presentations. A replay of the call will be available on the Company website, and through Wednesday November 15, 2023 by dia.

while the 36-month beta value is 0.81.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Alight Inc. (ALIT) is $12.57, which is $5.62 above the current market price. The public float for ALIT is 355.36M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.94% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ALIT on October 17, 2023 was 3.40M shares.

ALIT’s Market Performance

ALIT stock saw a decrease of 5.30% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -8.43% and a quarterly a decrease of -30.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.10%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.63% for Alight Inc. (ALIT). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.32% for ALIT’s stock, with a -20.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALIT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALIT stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for ALIT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ALIT in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $12 based on the research report published on June 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ALIT Trading at -7.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALIT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.10%, as shares sank -7.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALIT rose by +5.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.01. In addition, Alight Inc. saw -16.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALIT starting from Massey Richard N, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $6.45 back on Oct 05. After this action, Massey Richard N now owns 1,370,169 shares of Alight Inc., valued at $322,490 using the latest closing price.

Blackstone Holdings I/II GP L., the 10% Owner of Alight Inc., sale 14,704,603 shares at $7.98 during a trade that took place back on Aug 22, which means that Blackstone Holdings I/II GP L. is holding 43,602 shares at $117,342,732 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALIT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.45 for the present operating margin

+20.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alight Inc. stands at -1.98. The total capital return value is set at -0.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.86. Equity return is now at value -5.37, with -2.19 for asset returns.

Based on Alight Inc. (ALIT), the company’s capital structure generated 63.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.87. Total debt to assets is 25.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 62.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.67 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Alight Inc. (ALIT) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.