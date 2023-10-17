Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE: ALK)’s stock price has increased by 3.72 compared to its previous closing price of 33.07. However, the company has seen a -0.44% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. New York Post reported 2023-10-12 that The airline announced Tuesday it has partnered with Portland, Oregon-based Stumptown Coffee Roasters, which tweaked its signature Holler Mountain blend to create the fresh brew that will be available exclusively on Alaska and regional carrier Horizon Air flights by Dec. 1.

Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE: ALK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for ALK is at 1.57. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ALK is $57.54, which is $32.03 above the current market price. The public float for ALK is 126.81M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.41% of that float. The average trading volume for ALK on October 17, 2023 was 1.93M shares.

ALK’s Market Performance

The stock of Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) has seen a -0.44% decrease in the past week, with a -13.10% drop in the past month, and a -35.79% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.66% for ALK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.63% for ALK’s stock, with a -24.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALK stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for ALK by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for ALK in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $68 based on the research report published on April 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ALK Trading at -14.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.29%, as shares sank -11.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALK fell by -0.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.12. In addition, Alaska Air Group Inc. saw -20.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALK starting from MINICUCCI BENITO, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $48.73 back on Jun 08. After this action, MINICUCCI BENITO now owns 114,506 shares of Alaska Air Group Inc., valued at $243,659 using the latest closing price.

THOMPSON J KENNETH, the Director of Alaska Air Group Inc., sale 3,500 shares at $48.58 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that THOMPSON J KENNETH is holding 29,907 shares at $170,017 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.77 for the present operating margin

+16.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alaska Air Group Inc. stands at +0.60. The total capital return value is set at 7.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.81. Equity return is now at value 4.13, with 1.08 for asset returns.

Based on Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK), the company’s capital structure generated 99.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.76. Total debt to assets is 24.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 85.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 22.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.68.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.