Akerna Corp (KERN) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 2.85. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Akerna Corp (KERN) by analysts is $0.80, which is $1.22 above the current market price. The public float for KERN is 8.35M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.31% of that float. On October 17, 2023, the average trading volume of KERN was 592.51K shares.

KERN) stock’s latest price update

Akerna Corp (NASDAQ: KERN)’s stock price has soared by 14.54 in relation to previous closing price of 0.24. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 40.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Newsfile Corp reported 2023-10-02 that Presentation on Tuesday, October 3rd at 10:30 am PT Los Angeles, California–(Newsfile Corp. – October 2, 2023) – Gryphon Digital Mining, a private company with a leading carbon neutral bitcoin miner with a proposed merger with Akerna Corp (NASDAQ: KERN), announced today that it will be presenting at the 16th annual Main Event on Tuesday, October 3rd at 10:30 am PT at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel. Rob Chang, CEO and Director, will be giving the presentation.

KERN’s Market Performance

Akerna Corp (KERN) has seen a 40.05% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 13.58% gain in the past month and a -55.18% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 20.88% for KERN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 31.38% for KERN’s stock, with a -59.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KERN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KERN stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for KERN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KERN in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $8 based on the research report published on July 23, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

KERN Trading at -8.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KERN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.67%, as shares surge +11.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KERN rose by +40.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2147. In addition, Akerna Corp saw -59.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for KERN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-116.68 for the present operating margin

+19.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Akerna Corp stands at -429.65. Equity return is now at value -823.70, with -79.46 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.65.

Conclusion

To sum up, Akerna Corp (KERN) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.