AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd (AGRI) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 0.86.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd (AGRI) is $100.00, which is $247.38 above the current market price. The public float for AGRI is 0.66M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.74% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AGRI on October 17, 2023 was 251.75K shares.

AGRI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd (NASDAQ: AGRI) has dropped by -11.78 compared to previous close of 2.97. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -51.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-15 that AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ: AGRI ) stock is rocketing higher on Friday as the agriculture technology company’s shares see heavy trading. During early morning trading, more than 20 million shares of AGRI stock have changed hands.

AGRI’s Market Performance

AGRI’s stock has fallen by -51.97% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -63.86% and a quarterly drop of -66.52%. The volatility ratio for the week is 26.35% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 23.76% for AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -51.04% for AGRI’s stock, with a -90.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AGRI Trading at -52.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGRI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 23.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 26.35%, as shares sank -50.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -59.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGRI fell by -51.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -95.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.22. In addition, AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd saw -95.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGRI starting from Mueller Ingo Wilhelm, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $0.13 back on Aug 01. After this action, Mueller Ingo Wilhelm now owns 273,577 shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd, valued at $13,000 using the latest closing price.

Mueller Ingo Wilhelm, the CEO and Chairman of AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd, sale 200,000 shares at $0.14 during a trade that took place back on Jul 20, which means that Mueller Ingo Wilhelm is holding 373,577 shares at $28,111 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AGRI

The total capital return value is set at -113.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch -129.48. Equity return is now at value -119.14, with -45.79 for asset returns.

Based on AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd (AGRI), the company’s capital structure generated 52.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.31. Total debt to assets is 25.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.06.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.53.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd (AGRI) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.