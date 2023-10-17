Agilon Health Inc (AGL) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Agilon Health Inc (NYSE: AGL)’s stock price has increased by 9.00 compared to its previous closing price of 18.56. However, the company has seen a 7.72% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-10-11 that AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–agilon health, inc. (NYSE: AGL), the trusted partner empowering physicians to transform health care in our communities, announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter 2023 after the market closes on Thursday, November 2, 2023, and host a conference call at 4:30 PM Eastern Time the same day to discuss the results. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (833) 470-1428 for U.S. participants and +1 (929) 526-1599 for international.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AGL is 0.97. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Agilon Health Inc (AGL) is $28.85, which is $8.69 above the current market price. The public float for AGL is 299.70M and currently, short sellers hold a 14.64% of that float. On October 17, 2023, AGL’s average trading volume was 2.29M shares.

AGL’s Market Performance

AGL’s stock has seen a 7.72% increase for the week, with a 8.94% rise in the past month and a 11.46% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.24% for Agilon Health Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.61% for AGL’s stock, with a -2.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AGL stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for AGL by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for AGL in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $22.50 based on the research report published on June 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AGL Trading at 11.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.66%, as shares surge +9.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGL rose by +6.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.38. In addition, Agilon Health Inc saw 25.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGL starting from Shaker Benjamin, who sale 18,750 shares at the price of $18.00 back on Sep 13. After this action, Shaker Benjamin now owns 79,543 shares of Agilon Health Inc, valued at $337,455 using the latest closing price.

Shaker Benjamin, the Chief Markets Officer of Agilon Health Inc, sale 18,750 shares at $18.05 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12, which means that Shaker Benjamin is holding 79,543 shares at $338,481 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AGL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.36 for the present operating margin

+3.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Agilon Health Inc stands at -3.95. The total capital return value is set at -10.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.59. Equity return is now at value -8.83, with -4.18 for asset returns.

Based on Agilon Health Inc (AGL), the company’s capital structure generated 5.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.20. Total debt to assets is 3.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.85 and the total asset turnover is 1.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.71.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Agilon Health Inc (AGL) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.