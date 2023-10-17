Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.95 in relation to its previous close of 37.31. However, the company has experienced a -8.97% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-17 that Aehr Test Systems has tantalizing growth possibilities. However, the stock looks expensive.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.78x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AEHR is 2.00. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AEHR is $60.00, which is -$5.58 below the current price. The public float for AEHR is 27.07M and currently, short sellers hold a 18.29% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AEHR on October 17, 2023 was 1.04M shares.

AEHR’s Market Performance

The stock of Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) has seen a -8.97% decrease in the past week, with a -25.57% drop in the past month, and a -26.08% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.83% for AEHR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.51% for AEHR stock, with a simple moving average of -1.71% for the last 200 days.

AEHR Trading at -18.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEHR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.88%, as shares sank -25.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEHR fell by -9.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +76.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.18. In addition, Aehr Test Systems saw 82.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AEHR starting from SLAYEN HOWARD T, who purchase 700 shares at the price of $40.20 back on Oct 11. After this action, SLAYEN HOWARD T now owns 186,989 shares of Aehr Test Systems, valued at $28,140 using the latest closing price.

RICHMOND DONALD P. II, the VP of Engineering of Aehr Test Systems, sale 92 shares at $51.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that RICHMOND DONALD P. II is holding 138,642 shares at $4,692 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AEHR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.59 for the present operating margin

+50.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aehr Test Systems stands at +22.41. The total capital return value is set at 19.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.90. Equity return is now at value 28.32, with 22.32 for asset returns.

Based on Aehr Test Systems (AEHR), the company’s capital structure generated 8.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.69. Total debt to assets is 6.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.46.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.