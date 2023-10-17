ACM Research Inc (ACMR) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of ACM Research Inc (ACMR) has seen a 4.22% increase in the past week, with a 30.47% gain in the past month, and a 55.26% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.72% for ACMR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 15.43% for ACMR stock, with a simple moving average of 62.32% for the last 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ: ACMR) is above average at 20.10x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.03.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for ACM Research Inc (ACMR) is $23.65, which is $2.89 above the current market price. The public float for ACMR is 44.96M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.42% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ACMR on October 17, 2023 was 915.64K shares.

ACMR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ: ACMR) has increased by 10.09 when compared to last closing price of 18.63. Despite this, the company has experienced a 4.22% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-04 that At the core of every investment, the quest for long-term prosperity remains a constant pursuit. In this dynamic world, three companies are emerging as strategic pioneers.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACMR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACMR stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for ACMR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ACMR in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $23.40 based on the research report published on July 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ACMR Trading at 23.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.17%, as shares surge +26.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +49.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACMR rose by +2.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +166.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.98. In addition, ACM Research Inc saw 166.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACMR starting from McKechnie Mark, who sale 11,250 shares at the price of $20.00 back on Oct 11. After this action, McKechnie Mark now owns 900 shares of ACM Research Inc, valued at $225,000 using the latest closing price.

Wang David H sale 85,116 shares at $17.68 during a trade that took place back on Sep 13, which means that Wang David H is holding 504,018 shares at $1,504,851 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACMR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.18 for the present operating margin

+47.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for ACM Research Inc stands at +10.10. The total capital return value is set at 6.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.63. Equity return is now at value 9.92, with 5.59 for asset returns.

Based on ACM Research Inc (ACMR), the company’s capital structure generated 11.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.54. Total debt to assets is 6.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.43.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, ACM Research Inc (ACMR) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.