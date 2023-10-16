XORTX Therapeutics Inc (XRTX) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for XORTX Therapeutics Inc (XRTX) by analysts is $6.15, which is $5.85 above the current market price. The public float for XRTX is 16.43M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.10% of that float. On October 16, 2023, the average trading volume of XRTX was 72.63K shares.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

XRTX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of XORTX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: XRTX) has plunged by -14.00 when compared to previous closing price of 0.35, but the company has seen a 9.06% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-01-19 that There’s great news circulating about Xortx Therapeutics (NASDAQ: XRTX ) today. In a clinical study, XORLO, Xortx’s orally administered brand of oxypurinol, demonstrated a “substantial increase” in bioavailability.

XRTX’s Market Performance

XORTX Therapeutics Inc (XRTX) has experienced a 9.06% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -52.90% drop in the past month, and a -52.97% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 25.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 17.87% for XRTX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -42.95% for XRTX stock, with a simple moving average of -53.05% for the last 200 days.

XRTX Trading at -48.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XRTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 25.01%, as shares sank -53.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -52.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XRTX rose by +9.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5102. In addition, XORTX Therapeutics Inc saw -62.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for XRTX

The total capital return value is set at -101.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch -72.35. Equity return is now at value -81.35, with -67.88 for asset returns.

Based on XORTX Therapeutics Inc (XRTX), the company’s capital structure generated 1.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.10. Total debt to assets is 0.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.16.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.19.

Conclusion

To sum up, XORTX Therapeutics Inc (XRTX) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.