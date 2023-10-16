What Recent Market Trends Mean for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR’s (TSM) Stock

The stock of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (TSM) has gone up by 1.31% for the week, with a -1.10% drop in the past month and a -13.67% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.84% for TSM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.15% for TSM’s stock, with a simple moving average of -1.63% for the last 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (NYSE: TSM) is above average at 14.94x. The 36-month beta value for TSM is also noteworthy at 1.04. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 26 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price estimated by analysts for TSM is $111.41, which is $22.95 above than the current price. The public float for TSM is 5.19B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.24% of that float. The average trading volume of TSM on October 16, 2023 was 8.65M shares.

TSM) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (NYSE: TSM) has decreased by -2.12 when compared to last closing price of 92.42.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-15 that With the high-flying equities sector suddenly going soft in the second half, investors may want to consider safe stocks. These ideas might not be the first choice among market participants.

Analysts’ Opinion of TSM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TSM stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for TSM by listing it as a “Positive.” The predicted price for TSM in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $135 based on the research report published on July 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TSM Trading at -0.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.90%, as shares surge +1.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSM rose by +1.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $87.75. In addition, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR saw 21.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TSM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+49.54 for the present operating margin

+58.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR stands at +44.90. The total capital return value is set at 33.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 30.73. Equity return is now at value 33.70, with 20.16 for asset returns.

Based on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (TSM), the company’s capital structure generated 30.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.22. Total debt to assets is 17.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.17.

Conclusion

In summary, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ADR (TSM) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.