What Recent Market Trends Mean for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc’s (LW) Stock

In the past week, LW stock has gone down by -11.01%, with a monthly decline of -16.66% and a quarterly plunge of -26.39%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.88%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.10% for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.27% for LW stock, with a simple moving average of -19.32% for the last 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE: LW) is 12.02x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LW is 0.64. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW) is $124.50, which is $41.57 above the current market price. The public float for LW is 141.79M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.44% of that float. On October 16, 2023, LW’s average trading volume was 1.99M shares.

LW) stock’s latest price update

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE: LW) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.09 in relation to its previous close of 84.10. However, the company has experienced a -11.01% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-13 that PANW, SEM and LW made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) growth stocks list on October 13, 2023.

Analysts’ Opinion of LW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LW stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for LW by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for LW in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $125 based on the research report published on September 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LW Trading at -13.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.88%, as shares sank -16.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LW fell by -11.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $92.92. In addition, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc saw -6.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LW starting from Spytek Eryk J, who sale 6,319 shares at the price of $103.23 back on Aug 02. After this action, Spytek Eryk J now owns 1,052 shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc, valued at $652,310 using the latest closing price.

Miller Sharon L., the SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc, sale 4,350 shares at $115.00 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that Miller Sharon L. is holding 49,859 shares at $500,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.71 for the present operating margin

+26.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc stands at +18.86. The total capital return value is set at 20.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.39. Equity return is now at value 100.53, with 18.48 for asset returns.

Based on Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW), the company’s capital structure generated 256.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.94. Total debt to assets is 55.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 239.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.13 and the total asset turnover is 1.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.