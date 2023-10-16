What Recent Market Trends Mean for Cleanspark Inc’s (CLSK) Stock

The stock of Cleanspark Inc (CLSK) has gone down by -6.13% for the week, with a -23.97% drop in the past month and a -48.46% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.55% for CLSK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.10% for CLSK’s stock, with a simple moving average of -11.17% for the last 200 days.

The 36-month beta value for CLSK is also noteworthy at 3.15. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for CLSK is 145.22M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.48% of that float. The average trading volume of CLSK on October 16, 2023 was 10.47M shares.

CLSK) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Cleanspark Inc (NASDAQ: CLSK) has decreased by -1.40 when compared to last closing price of 3.57.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -6.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-11 that NVIDIA (NVDA), Stronghold Digital (SDIG) and CleanSpark (CLSK) are three crypto-exposed stocks that must be tracked as Bitcoin continues to hover above the $27000 mark.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLSK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLSK stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for CLSK by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CLSK in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $5.50 based on the research report published on October 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CLSK Trading at -23.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLSK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.24%, as shares sank -20.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLSK fell by -6.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +87.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.83. In addition, Cleanspark Inc saw 72.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLSK starting from Vecchiarelli Gary Anthony, who purchase 19,400 shares at the price of $1.78 back on Dec 16. After this action, Vecchiarelli Gary Anthony now owns 147,157 shares of Cleanspark Inc, valued at $34,532 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLSK

Equity return is now at value -21.20, with -19.54 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Cleanspark Inc (CLSK) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.