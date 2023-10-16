What Recent Market Trends Mean for Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc’s (ALDX) Stock

In the past week, ALDX stock has gone down by -64.82%, with a monthly decline of -68.91% and a quarterly plunge of -75.12%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.33%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.31% for Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -66.22% for ALDX stock, with a simple moving average of -74.54% for the last 200 days.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ALDX is 1.03. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (ALDX) is $21.14, which is $17.85 above the current market price. The public float for ALDX is 56.29M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.96% of that float. On October 16, 2023, ALDX’s average trading volume was 555.17K shares.

ALDX) stock’s latest price update

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALDX) has seen a decline in its stock price by -62.62 in relation to its previous close of 5.43. However, the company has experienced a -64.82% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-22 that Aldeyra is a late-stage company developing therapies for immune-mediated diseases, with a focus on dry eye disease and allergic conjunctivitis. Their lead asset, reproxalap, is under NDA review for dry eye disease and has shown positive results in phase 3 trials. The company has a diverse pipeline of assets targeting various diseases, including atopic dermatitis, chronic cough, idiopathic nephrotic syndrome, Sjögren-Larsson Syndrome, and Proliferative Vitreoretinopathy.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALDX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALDX stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for ALDX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ALDX in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $15 based on the research report published on April 27, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

ALDX Trading at -70.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.33%, as shares sank -66.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -72.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALDX fell by -62.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.80. In addition, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc saw -70.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ALDX

The total capital return value is set at -32.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch -32.03. Equity return is now at value -34.26, with -29.19 for asset returns.

Based on Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (ALDX), the company’s capital structure generated 10.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.63. Total debt to assets is 8.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.93.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.62.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (ALDX) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.