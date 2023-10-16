Walmart Inc (WMT) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) is above average at 30.78x. The 36-month beta value for WMT is also noteworthy at 0.54. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 28 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for WMT is $179.12, which is $17.7 above than the current price. The public float for WMT is 1.43B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.14% of that float. The average trading volume of WMT on October 16, 2023 was 5.40M shares.

WMT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) has increased by 0.55 when compared to last closing price of 158.95. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.19% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-15 that Walmart revealed that shoppers taking Ozempic are spending less on groceries than those who do not take the appetite-suppressing drug. While this may appear alarming given Walmart’s large grocery operation, management made sure to point out some important nuances.

WMT’s Market Performance

Walmart Inc (WMT) has experienced a 2.19% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -3.28% drop in the past month, and a 3.22% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.40% for WMT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.59% for WMT stock, with a simple moving average of 5.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WMT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WMT stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for WMT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WMT in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $200 based on the research report published on September 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WMT Trading at -0.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.35%, as shares sank -2.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WMT rose by +2.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $160.54. In addition, Walmart Inc saw 12.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WMT starting from Rainey John D, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $159.50 back on Oct 02. After this action, Rainey John D now owns 168,735 shares of Walmart Inc, valued at $159,501 using the latest closing price.

McMillon C Douglas, the President and CEO of Walmart Inc, sale 9,708 shares at $162.40 during a trade that took place back on Sep 28, which means that McMillon C Douglas is holding 1,461,509 shares at $1,576,621 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WMT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.01 for the present operating margin

+24.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Walmart Inc stands at +1.91. The total capital return value is set at 16.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.84. Equity return is now at value 17.87, with 5.59 for asset returns.

Based on Walmart Inc (WMT), the company’s capital structure generated 76.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.45. Total debt to assets is 24.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 75.41 and the total asset turnover is 2.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.82.

Conclusion

In summary, Walmart Inc (WMT) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.