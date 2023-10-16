Virnetx Holding Corp (VHC) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Virnetx Holding Corp (VHC) has gone up by 12.08% for the week, with a -3.09% drop in the past month and a -42.88% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 11.23% for VHC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.16% for VHC’s stock, with a -40.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

and a 36-month beta value of 1.16. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price predicted for Virnetx Holding Corp (VHC) by analysts is $36.00, which is $35.73 above the current market price. The public float for VHC is 60.27M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.93% of that float. On October 16, 2023, the average trading volume of VHC was 226.14K shares.

VHC) stock’s latest price update

Virnetx Holding Corp (NYSE: VHC) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 17.14 compared to its previous closing price of 0.23. However, the company has seen a gain of 12.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-04-25 that Penny stocks under $1 to watch this week. The post 10 Top Penny Stocks To Watch Under $1 appeared first on Penny Stocks to Buy, Picks, News and Information | PennyStocks.com.

VHC Trading at -15.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.03%, as shares surge +3.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VHC rose by +12.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2572. In addition, Virnetx Holding Corp saw -39.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VHC starting from Larsen Kendall, who purchase 27,974 shares at the price of $0.38 back on Jun 05. After this action, Larsen Kendall now owns 802,133 shares of Virnetx Holding Corp, valued at $10,630 using the latest closing price.

Larsen Kendall, the President & CEO of Virnetx Holding Corp, purchase 2,000 shares at $0.43 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that Larsen Kendall is holding 774,159 shares at $860 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VHC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-45991.67 for the present operating margin

+93.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Virnetx Holding Corp stands at -75541.67. The total capital return value is set at -13.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -21.48. Equity return is now at value -36.14, with -35.91 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.10 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 208.29.

Conclusion

To sum up, Virnetx Holding Corp (VHC) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.