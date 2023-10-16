Virco Manufacturing Corp. (VIRC) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Virco Manufacturing Corp. (NASDAQ: VIRC) has decreased by -10.43 when compared to last closing price of 7.38. Despite this, the company has experienced a -9.33% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-11 that Investors target stocks that are witnessing a bullish run. Some of the stocks seeing price strength are VIRC, LYTS, CWCO, BBW, GHM.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Virco Manufacturing Corp. (NASDAQ: VIRC) is 4.13x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for VIRC is 0.54.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The public float for VIRC is 12.19M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.11% of that float. On October 16, 2023, VIRC’s average trading volume was 88.92K shares.

VIRC’s Market Performance

VIRC’s stock has seen a -9.33% decrease for the week, with a 17.62% rise in the past month and a 61.22% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.90% for Virco Manufacturing Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.66% for VIRC’s stock, with a 45.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VIRC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VIRC stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for VIRC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for VIRC in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $6 based on the research report published on June 21, 2017 of the previous year 2017.

VIRC Trading at 20.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.78%, as shares surge +16.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +47.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIRC fell by -9.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +53.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.84. In addition, Virco Manufacturing Corp. saw 46.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VIRC starting from Quinones Patricia Levine, who sale 784 shares at the price of $7.87 back on Oct 09. After this action, Quinones Patricia Levine now owns 69,596 shares of Virco Manufacturing Corp., valued at $6,170 using the latest closing price.

Quinones Patricia Levine, the Vice President of Virco Manufacturing Corp., sale 2,000 shares at $7.94 during a trade that took place back on Sep 29, which means that Quinones Patricia Levine is holding 70,380 shares at $15,880 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VIRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.69 for the present operating margin

+36.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Virco Manufacturing Corp. stands at +7.16. The total capital return value is set at 12.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.39. Equity return is now at value 38.64, with 14.08 for asset returns.

Based on Virco Manufacturing Corp. (VIRC), the company’s capital structure generated 49.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.07. Total debt to assets is 22.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 31.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.64 and the total asset turnover is 1.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.84.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Virco Manufacturing Corp. (VIRC) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.