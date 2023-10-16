VinFast Auto Ltd. (VFS) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of VinFast Auto Ltd. (VFS) has gone down by -0.62% for the week, with a -52.64% drop in the past month and a -22.37% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 11.08% for VFS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -33.20% for VFS’s stock, with a -37.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for VFS is -0.01. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price recommended by analysts for VinFast Auto Ltd. (VFS) is $11.00, The public float for VFS is 31.76M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.82% of that float. On October 16, 2023, VFS’s average trading volume was 3.94M shares.

VFS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ: VFS) has decreased by 0.00 when compared to last closing price of 7.98.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Bloomberg Markets and Finance reported 2023-10-16 that In today’s Asean Ahead segment, Le Thi Thu Thuy, chief executive officer at VinFast, discusses the Asean EV market and her growth strategy for the company. She speaks exclusively on Bloomberg Television.

VFS Trading at -61.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.56%, as shares sank -54.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VFS fell by -0.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.47. In addition, VinFast Auto Ltd. saw -20.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VFS

The total capital return value is set at -2.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.68. Equity return is now at value 3.38, with -42.76 for asset returns.

Based on VinFast Auto Ltd. (VFS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.02.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.11.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of VinFast Auto Ltd. (VFS) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.