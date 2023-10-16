Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST) Stock Experiences -4.11% Monthly Change

In the past week, UPST stock has gone down by -0.08%, with a monthly decline of -4.11% and a quarterly plunge of -47.32%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.30%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.98% for Upstart Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.92% for UPST’s stock, with a 6.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The 36-month beta value for UPST is also noteworthy at 2.03. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 9 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for UPST is $23.82, which is -$4.6 below than the current price. The public float for UPST is 71.13M, and at present, short sellers hold a 38.35% of that float. The average trading volume of UPST on October 16, 2023 was 8.53M shares.

UPST) stock’s latest price update

Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UPST)’s stock price has gone rise by 4.76 in comparison to its previous close of 27.13, however, the company has experienced a -0.08% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-12 that Upstart’s technology is promising, but its total addressable market might be limited. The company’s financials have taken a huge hit.

UPST Trading at -10.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UPST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.30%, as shares sank -2.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -53.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UPST fell by -0.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +130.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.58. In addition, Upstart Holdings Inc saw 114.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UPST starting from Gu Paul, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $30.05 back on Oct 10. After this action, Gu Paul now owns 867,576 shares of Upstart Holdings Inc, valued at $150,266 using the latest closing price.

Datta Sanjay, the Chief Financial Officer of Upstart Holdings Inc, sale 1,000 shares at $26.73 during a trade that took place back on Oct 09, which means that Datta Sanjay is holding 393,764 shares at $26,730 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UPST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.52 for the present operating margin

+98.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Upstart Holdings Inc stands at -12.90. The total capital return value is set at -6.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.51. Equity return is now at value -38.55, with -14.61 for asset returns.

Based on Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST), the company’s capital structure generated 161.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.79. Total debt to assets is 56.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 159.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.13.

Conclusion

In summary, Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bearish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.