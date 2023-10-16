Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Match Group Inc.’s (MTCH) Stock

The stock of Match Group Inc. (MTCH) has gone down by -4.72% for the week, with a -19.30% drop in the past month and a -26.71% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.87% for MTCH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.43% for MTCH’s stock, with a simple moving average of -13.99% for the last 200 days.

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for MTCH is at 1.13. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for MTCH is $55.41, which is $20.6 above the current market price. The public float for MTCH is 276.61M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.26% of that float. The average trading volume for MTCH on October 16, 2023 was 4.13M shares.

MTCH) stock’s latest price update

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -4.95 compared to its previous closing price of 37.39. However, the company has seen a fall of -4.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-14 that Match Group is undervalued at just 13 times forward earnings, offering a compelling opportunity to buy an industry leader at a discount. Match’s unrivaled portfolio of top dating brands, including Tinder and Hinge, position it for a return to strong growth. Match boasts excellent margins and cash generation that easily cover its manageable debt load, supporting future growth prospects.

Analysts’ Opinion of MTCH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MTCH stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for MTCH by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MTCH in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $56 based on the research report published on October 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MTCH Trading at -16.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTCH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.13%, as shares sank -19.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTCH fell by -4.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.25. In addition, Match Group Inc. saw -14.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MTCH starting from Sine Jared F., who sale 500 shares at the price of $39.00 back on Oct 02. After this action, Sine Jared F. now owns 31,185 shares of Match Group Inc., valued at $19,500 using the latest closing price.

Sine Jared F., the Chief Bus. Affairs & Leg. Off. of Match Group Inc., sale 500 shares at $47.38 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Sine Jared F. is holding 31,685 shares at $23,690 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MTCH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.15 for the present operating margin

+57.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Match Group Inc. stands at +11.42. The total capital return value is set at 13.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.59.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Match Group Inc. (MTCH) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.