Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Hormel Foods Corp.’s (HRL) Stock

The stock of Hormel Foods Corp. (HRL) has gone down by -13.15% for the week, with a -16.64% drop in the past month and a -18.71% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.62% for HRL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.00% for HRL’s stock, with a simple moving average of -21.50% for the last 200 days.

Hormel Foods Corp. (NYSE: HRL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for HRL is at 0.24. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for HRL is $35.74, which is $6.84 above the current market price. The public float for HRL is 288.32M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.85% of that float. The average trading volume for HRL on October 16, 2023 was 2.17M shares.

HRL) stock’s latest price update

Hormel Foods Corp. (NYSE: HRL) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.99 compared to its previous closing price of 32.67. However, the company has seen a fall of -13.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-13 that Hormel Foods (HRL) plans to achieve organic net sales growth of 2-3% and grow its operating income by more than $250 million by 2026.

HRL Trading at -17.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HRL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.27%, as shares sank -16.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HRL fell by -13.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.36. In addition, Hormel Foods Corp. saw -29.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HRL starting from Lilly Pierre M, who purchase 1,454 shares at the price of $37.25 back on Sep 06. After this action, Lilly Pierre M now owns 1,454 shares of Hormel Foods Corp., valued at $54,153 using the latest closing price.

Ourada Mark J, the GROUP VICE PRESIDENT of Hormel Foods Corp., sale 9,200 shares at $41.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 13, which means that Ourada Mark J is holding 20,684 shares at $377,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HRL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.04 for the present operating margin

+17.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hormel Foods Corp. stands at +8.03. The total capital return value is set at 11.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.42. Equity return is now at value 11.64, with 6.61 for asset returns.

Based on Hormel Foods Corp. (HRL), the company’s capital structure generated 44.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.94. Total debt to assets is 25.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.96. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.47.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hormel Foods Corp. (HRL) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.