Understanding the 8.36% Volatility Levels of Carvana Co.’s (CVNA) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Carvana Co. (CVNA) has seen a -10.04% decrease in the past week, with a -39.37% drop in the past month, and a -7.28% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.36% for CVNA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -17.61% for CVNA’s stock, with a simple moving average of 51.80% for the last 200 days.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CVNA is 3.02. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 17 rating it as “hold,” and 5 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CVNA is $42.35, which is $9.78 above the current price. The public float for CVNA is 84.57M and currently, short sellers hold a 37.64% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CVNA on October 16, 2023 was 15.07M shares.

CVNA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA) has dropped by 0.00 compared to previous close of 33.87. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -10.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-15 that An innovative business model and large addressable market could result in huge growth. Management is committed to moving Carvana to profitability.

Analysts’ Opinion of CVNA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CVNA stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for CVNA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CVNA in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $37 based on the research report published on October 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CVNA Trading at -21.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.04%, as shares sank -35.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVNA fell by -10.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +810.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.19. In addition, Carvana Co. saw 614.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CVNA starting from BREAUX PAUL W., who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $49.00 back on Sep 11. After this action, BREAUX PAUL W. now owns 165,174 shares of Carvana Co., valued at $980,000 using the latest closing price.

Taira Thomas, the President, Special Projects of Carvana Co., purchase 35,000 shares at $6.86 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that Taira Thomas is holding 77,518 shares at $240,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CVNA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.95 for the present operating margin

+7.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Carvana Co. stands at -11.67. The total capital return value is set at -21.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -30.41. Equity return is now at value -264.04, with -14.24 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.66 and the total asset turnover is 1.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.77.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Carvana Co. (CVNA) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.