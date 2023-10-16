Understanding the 5.75% Volatility Levels of Sunopta, Inc.’s (STKL) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Sunopta, Inc. (STKL) has seen a 16.78% increase in the past week, with a -9.67% drop in the past month, and a -40.03% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.75% for STKL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.25% for STKL’s stock, with a simple moving average of -47.05% for the last 200 days.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for STKL is 1.61.

The average price predicted by analysts for STKL is $9.17, which is $5.62 above the current price. The public float for STKL is 111.12M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.17% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of STKL on October 16, 2023 was 1.17M shares.

STKL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Sunopta, Inc. (NASDAQ: STKL) has jumped by 24.13 compared to previous close of 2.86. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 16.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-06 that SunOpta (STKL) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

Analysts’ Opinion of STKL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STKL stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for STKL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for STKL in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $9 based on the research report published on October 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

STKL Trading at -13.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STKL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.25%, as shares sank -8.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STKL rose by +16.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.36. In addition, Sunopta, Inc. saw -57.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STKL starting from HOUDE LOVAS KATRINA, who sale 45,000 shares at the price of $4.40 back on Aug 21. After this action, HOUDE LOVAS KATRINA now owns 201,586 shares of Sunopta, Inc., valued at $198,063 using the latest closing price.

Ennen Joseph, the CEO of Sunopta, Inc., purchase 15,000 shares at $6.72 during a trade that took place back on May 31, which means that Ennen Joseph is holding 1,887,401 shares at $100,790 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STKL

Equity return is now at value -9.25, with -3.58 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sunopta, Inc. (STKL) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.