Understanding the 3.87% Volatility Levels of Silvercorp Metals Inc’s (SVM) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Silvercorp Metals Inc (SVM) has gone up by 0.44% for the week, with a -13.58% drop in the past month and a -30.18% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.87% for SVM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.70% for SVM stock, with a simple moving average of -25.82% for the last 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Silvercorp Metals Inc (AMEX: SVM) is above average at 20.91x. The 36-month beta value for SVM is also noteworthy at 1.00. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SVM is $5.45, which is $3.3 above than the current price. The public float for SVM is 169.08M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.94% of that float. The average trading volume of SVM on October 16, 2023 was 1.14M shares.

SVM) stock’s latest price update

Silvercorp Metals Inc (AMEX: SVM)’s stock price has decreased by -4.58 compared to its previous closing price of 2.40. However, the company has seen a 0.44% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-30 that Although no one investment resource represents the end-all, be-all of the guidance spectrum, analyst-backed stocks with upside can be lucrative. In this case, we’re not talking about conservative targets of 8% growth a year.

SVM Trading at -7.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SVM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.80%, as shares sank -11.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SVM rose by +1.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.34. In addition, Silvercorp Metals Inc saw -22.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SVM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.53 for the present operating margin

+33.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Silvercorp Metals Inc stands at +9.90. The total capital return value is set at 9.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.19. Equity return is now at value 4.02, with 2.87 for asset returns.

Based on Silvercorp Metals Inc (SVM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.12. Total debt to assets is 0.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 59.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.31.

Conclusion

In summary, Silvercorp Metals Inc (SVM) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.