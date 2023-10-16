Understanding the 2.61% Volatility Levels of Microchip Technology, Inc.’s (MCHP) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Microchip Technology, Inc. (MCHP) has gone down by -2.62% for the week, with a -3.21% drop in the past month and a -15.97% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.61% for MCHP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.80% for MCHP stock, with a simple moving average of -3.77% for the last 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Microchip Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCHP) is above average at 17.92x. The 36-month beta value for MCHP is also noteworthy at 1.59. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price estimated by analysts for MCHP is $96.85, which is $19.84 above than the current price. The public float for MCHP is 532.91M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.06% of that float. The average trading volume of MCHP on October 16, 2023 was 4.47M shares.

MCHP) stock’s latest price update

Microchip Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCHP)’s stock price has decreased by -3.79 compared to its previous closing price of 80.51. However, the company has seen a -2.62% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-12 that While investors favor technology stocks for their growth, they can also be a reliable source of dividend income. Dividend tech stocks offer investors above-market earnings growth and a reliable income stream.

MCHP Trading at -3.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MCHP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.79%, as shares sank -0.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MCHP fell by -2.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $78.07. In addition, Microchip Technology, Inc. saw 10.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MCHP starting from Bjornholt James Eric, who sale 2,363 shares at the price of $78.63 back on Aug 23. After this action, Bjornholt James Eric now owns 32,004 shares of Microchip Technology, Inc., valued at $185,803 using the latest closing price.

Bjornholt James Eric, the Senior VP and CFO of Microchip Technology, Inc., sale 2,470 shares at $78.32 during a trade that took place back on May 23, which means that Bjornholt James Eric is holding 32,004 shares at $193,450 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MCHP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+36.88 for the present operating margin

+58.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Microchip Technology, Inc. stands at +26.52. The total capital return value is set at 23.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.62. Equity return is now at value 37.42, with 14.66 for asset returns.

Based on Microchip Technology, Inc. (MCHP), the company’s capital structure generated 101.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.33. Total debt to assets is 40.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 79.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.10 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.

Conclusion

In summary, Microchip Technology, Inc. (MCHP) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.