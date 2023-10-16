Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (TCOM) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: TCOM) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 24.62x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.61. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 31 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 7 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (TCOM) by analysts is $367.31, which is $16.43 above the current market price. The public float for TCOM is 660.06M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.09% of that float. On October 16, 2023, the average trading volume of TCOM was 3.94M shares.

TCOM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: TCOM) has surged by 1.74 when compared to previous closing price of 33.04, but the company has seen a 0.95% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Bloomberg Markets and Finance reported 2023-10-10 that “We are bringing lots of customers to Thailand.” June Sun, chief executive officer at Trip.com Group, discusses the company’s China holiday travel data, where people are going and her outlook for the sector.

TCOM’s Market Performance

Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (TCOM) has experienced a 0.95% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -6.39% drop in the past month, and a -6.86% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.94% for TCOM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.00% for TCOM stock, with a simple moving average of -7.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TCOM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TCOM stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for TCOM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for TCOM in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $50 based on the research report published on July 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TCOM Trading at -9.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TCOM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.24%, as shares sank -7.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TCOM rose by +0.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.52. In addition, Trip.com Group Ltd ADR saw -2.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TCOM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.44 for the present operating margin

+77.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Trip.com Group Ltd ADR stands at +7.00. The total capital return value is set at 0.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.13. Equity return is now at value 5.60, with 3.08 for asset returns.

Based on Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (TCOM), the company’s capital structure generated 41.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.36. Total debt to assets is 24.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.81 and the total asset turnover is 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

To sum up, Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (TCOM) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.