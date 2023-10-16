Treasure Global Inc (TGL) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Treasure Global Inc (TGL) by analysts is $0.54, The public float for TGL is 10.08M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.03% of that float. On October 16, 2023, the average trading volume of TGL was 372.34K shares.

TGL) stock’s latest price update

Treasure Global Inc (NASDAQ: TGL)’s stock price has soared by 4.57 in relation to previous closing price of 0.22. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 13.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-28 that NEW YORK and KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Treasure Global Inc (NASDAQ: TGL) (“TGL”, “Treasure Global,” or the “Company”), an innovative technology solutions provider, today announced that the Company will participate at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference to be held at The Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City, September 11-13, 2023.

TGL’s Market Performance

Treasure Global Inc (TGL) has seen a 13.93% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -22.84% decline in the past month and a -71.76% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.60% for TGL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.08% for TGL’s stock, with a -80.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TGL Trading at -35.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TGL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.30%, as shares sank -21.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -63.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TGL rose by +13.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2308. In addition, Treasure Global Inc saw -86.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TGL starting from TEO CHONG CHAN, who purchase 121,802 shares at the price of $0.83 back on Jul 27. After this action, TEO CHONG CHAN now owns 1,725,997 shares of Treasure Global Inc, valued at $101,096 using the latest closing price.

HOO VOON HIM, the Director of Treasure Global Inc, sale 1,702,899 shares at $0.61 during a trade that took place back on Jan 03, which means that HOO VOON HIM is holding 0 shares at $1,046,431 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TGL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.75 for the present operating margin

+0.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Treasure Global Inc stands at -16.90.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.93.

Conclusion

To sum up, Treasure Global Inc (TGL) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.