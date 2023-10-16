Trade Desk Inc (TTD) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Trade Desk Inc (TTD) has seen a -2.33% decrease in the past week, with a -6.01% drop in the past month, and a -11.52% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.39% for TTD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.12% for TTD stock, with a simple moving average of 18.88% for the last 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) is 310.29x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TTD is 1.67.

The public float for TTD is 441.43M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.38% of that float. On October 16, 2023, TTD’s average trading volume was 4.23M shares.

TTD) stock’s latest price update

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ: TTD)’s stock price has decreased by -5.03 compared to its previous closing price of 84.49. However, the company has seen a -2.33% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-11 that The Trade Desk continues to flourish in a challenging environment. PubMatic is succumbing to the macro headwinds.

Analysts’ Opinion of TTD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TTD stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for TTD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TTD in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $100 based on the research report published on September 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TTD Trading at 0.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.88%, as shares sank -3.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTD fell by -2.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +83.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $79.19. In addition, Trade Desk Inc saw 78.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TTD starting from Green Jeffrey Terry, who sale 25,250 shares at the price of $84.90 back on Oct 13. After this action, Green Jeffrey Terry now owns 1,362,745 shares of Trade Desk Inc, valued at $2,143,725 using the latest closing price.

Green Jeffrey Terry, the President and CEO of Trade Desk Inc, sale 75,000 shares at $84.74 during a trade that took place back on Oct 12, which means that Green Jeffrey Terry is holding 1,387,995 shares at $6,355,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TTD

Equity return is now at value 6.72, with 3.23 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Trade Desk Inc (TTD) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.