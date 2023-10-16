Toughbuilt Industries Inc (TBLT) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Toughbuilt Industries Inc (NASDAQ: TBLT) has plunged by -9.84 when compared to previous closing price of 0.22, but the company has seen a 5.35% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-23 that ToughBuilt’s (TBLT) Q2 results benefit from strong demand, product innovation and cost management efforts.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TBLT is 2.53.

The public float for TBLT is 32.48M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.79% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TBLT on October 16, 2023 was 791.28K shares.

TBLT’s Market Performance

The stock of Toughbuilt Industries Inc (TBLT) has seen a 5.35% increase in the past week, with a -18.60% drop in the past month, and a -49.47% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.86% for TBLT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.85% for TBLT stock, with a simple moving average of -80.08% for the last 200 days.

TBLT Trading at -20.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TBLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.20%, as shares sank -19.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TBLT rose by +5.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -89.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2069. In addition, Toughbuilt Industries Inc saw -91.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TBLT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-54.88 for the present operating margin

+29.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Toughbuilt Industries Inc stands at -41.25. The total capital return value is set at -112.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -86.29. Equity return is now at value -100.52, with -38.63 for asset returns.

Based on Toughbuilt Industries Inc (TBLT), the company’s capital structure generated 18.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.41. Total debt to assets is 6.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.44 and the total asset turnover is 1.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Toughbuilt Industries Inc (TBLT) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.