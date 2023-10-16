TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP) Stock Faces 7.94% Weekly Volatility

The stock of TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP) has gone up by 1.60% for the week, with a -6.80% drop in the past month and a -27.88% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.70% for TOP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.21% for TOP’s stock, with a -30.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ: TOP) is above average at 52.81x, while the 36-month beta value is -0.39.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The public float for TOP is 3.18M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.43% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TOP on October 16, 2023 was 731.49K shares.

TOP) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ: TOP) has surged by 4.75 when compared to previous closing price of 4.84, but the company has seen a 1.60% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-09-21 that Despite the opacity of China’s economy, small-cap Chinese stocks continue to attract attention, according to Stocktwits, a social platform for investors and traders.

TOP Trading at -7.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.94%, as shares sank -6.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOP rose by +1.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.89. In addition, TOP Financial Group Limited saw 3.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TOP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.37 for the present operating margin

+69.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for TOP Financial Group Limited stands at +35.04. The total capital return value is set at 14.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.73.

Based on TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.36.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.