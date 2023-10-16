Toast Inc’s (TOST) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, TOST stock has gone up by 2.22%, with a monthly decline of -16.06% and a quarterly plunge of -32.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.52%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.39% for Toast Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.57% for TOST’s stock, with a -13.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

, and the 36-month beta value for TOST is at 1.74. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for TOST is $24.63, which is $7.48 above the current market price. The public float for TOST is 309.04M, and currently, shorts hold a 10.20% of that float. The average trading volume for TOST on October 16, 2023 was 7.72M shares.

TOST) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Toast Inc (NYSE: TOST) has plunged by -2.13 when compared to previous closing price of 17.84, but the company has seen a 2.22% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-15 that Toast operates a digital platform for restaurants and has seen a record number of new location additions. Braze offers a customer engagement platform for brands to better connect with their customers.

Analysts’ Opinion of TOST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TOST stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for TOST by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TOST in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $16 based on the research report published on October 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TOST Trading at -14.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.52%, as shares sank -13.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOST rose by +2.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.36. In addition, Toast Inc saw -3.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TOST starting from Gomez Elena, who sale 15,787 shares at the price of $17.51 back on Oct 03. After this action, Gomez Elena now owns 150,099 shares of Toast Inc, valued at $276,494 using the latest closing price.

Comparato Christopher P, the Chief Executive Officer of Toast Inc, sale 6,873 shares at $17.51 during a trade that took place back on Oct 03, which means that Comparato Christopher P is holding 217,029 shares at $120,374 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TOST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.91 for the present operating margin

+18.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Toast Inc stands at -10.07. The total capital return value is set at -31.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.44. Equity return is now at value -33.74, with -21.21 for asset returns.

Based on Toast Inc (TOST), the company’s capital structure generated 8.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.89. Total debt to assets is 5.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 41.38 and the total asset turnover is 1.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.75.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Toast Inc (TOST) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.