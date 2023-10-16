The Volatility of Gritstone Bio Inc’s (GRTS) Stock: A -18.49% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Gritstone Bio Inc (GRTS) has gone down by -18.49% for the week, with a 50.32% rise in the past month and a 4.75% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 13.95% for GRTS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 22.03% for GRTS’s stock, with a -1.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GRTS is 0.65. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Gritstone Bio Inc (GRTS) is $10.40, which is $7.93 above the current market price. The public float for GRTS is 84.50M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.67% of that float. On October 16, 2023, GRTS’s average trading volume was 1.92M shares.

GRTS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Gritstone Bio Inc (NASDAQ: GRTS) has decreased by -1.49 when compared to last closing price of 2.35. Despite this, the company has experienced a -18.49% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-14 that GRTS’s COVID-19 vaccine may produce more durable immunity than current mRNA vaccines, according to data from phase 1 studies. GRTS has secured a $433 million contract with BARDA to conduct a phase 2b study comparing its COVID-19 vaccine with an approved vaccine. GRTS is reporting data from the phase 2/3 GRANITE study of its cancer vaccine in Q1’24.

GRTS Trading at 29.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.98%, as shares surge +63.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRTS fell by -18.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.94. In addition, Gritstone Bio Inc saw -32.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GRTS starting from Economides Vassiliki, who purchase 12,000 shares at the price of $1.90 back on May 23. After this action, Economides Vassiliki now owns 214,058 shares of Gritstone Bio Inc, valued at $22,829 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GRTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1414.44 for the present operating margin

-69.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gritstone Bio Inc stands at -1291.26. The total capital return value is set at -57.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -54.30. Equity return is now at value -95.62, with -59.78 for asset returns.

Based on Gritstone Bio Inc (GRTS), the company’s capital structure generated 23.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.10. Total debt to assets is 16.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 47.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.25.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Gritstone Bio Inc (GRTS) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.