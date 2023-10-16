The -13.88% Decline of Ault Alliance Inc’s (AULT) Stock in the Past Quarter

The stock of Ault Alliance Inc (AULT) has gone down by -38.60% for the week, with a -74.31% drop in the past month and a -95.38% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 24.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 18.78% for AULT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -56.52% for AULT’s stock, with a -98.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

and a 36-month beta value of 3.91. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a "buy," 0 as "overweight," 0 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The average price predicted for Ault Alliance Inc (AULT) by analysts is $419.50, which is $419.33 above the current market price. The public float for AULT is 10.11M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.39% of that float. On October 16, 2023, the average trading volume of AULT was 2.35M shares.

AULT) stock's latest price update

The stock price of Ault Alliance Inc (AMEX: AULT) has plunged by -9.73 when compared to previous closing price of 0.19, but the company has seen a -38.60% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-17 that Earlier this week, it was announced that Ault Alliance (NYSEMKT: AULT ), a financier and former key shareholder of Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN ), had settled its charges with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The SEC alleged that Ault made materially false and misleading statements concerning the performance of its cryptocurrency asset mining business and a $50 million purchase order from a related party controlled by Ault called Avalanche International.

AULT Trading at -84.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AULT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 24.30%, as shares sank -73.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -93.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AULT fell by -38.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -99.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3613. In addition, Ault Alliance Inc saw -99.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AULT starting from Ault Alliance, Inc., who purchase 37,000 shares at the price of $0.78 back on Aug 22. After this action, Ault Alliance, Inc. now owns 148,462 shares of Ault Alliance Inc, valued at $28,723 using the latest closing price.

Ault Alliance, Inc., the 10% Owner of Ault Alliance Inc, purchase 10,000 shares at $0.72 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that Ault Alliance, Inc. is holding 111,462 shares at $7,170 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AULT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32.38 for the present operating margin

+41.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ault Alliance Inc stands at -135.35. The total capital return value is set at -9.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -60.42. Equity return is now at value -111.35, with -48.55 for asset returns.

Based on Ault Alliance Inc (AULT), the company’s capital structure generated 74.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.63. Total debt to assets is 27.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 52.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ault Alliance Inc (AULT) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.