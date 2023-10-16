Terran Orbital Corp (LLAP) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.14. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Terran Orbital Corp (LLAP) is $4.53, which is $5.64 above the current market price. The public float for LLAP is 142.11M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.55% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LLAP on October 16, 2023 was 3.16M shares.

LLAP) stock’s latest price update

Terran Orbital Corp (NYSE: LLAP)’s stock price has plunge by -1.25relation to previous closing price of 0.72. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -8.84% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-09 that In today’s rapidly-evolving technological landscape, investors have an exciting opportunity to get in early on revolutionary tech stocks that have the potential to deliver outsized returns. As these innovative companies disrupt traditional industries and expand into new markets, their growth trajectories can quickly turn into skyrocketing share prices.

LLAP’s Market Performance

Terran Orbital Corp (LLAP) has experienced a -8.84% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -53.41% drop in the past month, and a -56.00% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.27% for LLAP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -22.55% for LLAP stock, with a simple moving average of -54.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LLAP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LLAP stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for LLAP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LLAP in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $5 based on the research report published on July 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LLAP Trading at -36.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LLAP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.08%, as shares sank -51.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LLAP fell by -8.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8829. In addition, Terran Orbital Corp saw -54.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LLAP starting from Siegmann Jonathan, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $1.27 back on Jun 23. After this action, Siegmann Jonathan now owns 20,000 shares of Terran Orbital Corp, valued at $25,400 using the latest closing price.

Beach Point Capital Management, the 10% Owner of Terran Orbital Corp, sale 627,200 shares at $3.02 during a trade that took place back on Feb 27, which means that Beach Point Capital Management is holding 779,514 shares at $1,894,144 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LLAP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-137.02 for the present operating margin

-18.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Terran Orbital Corp stands at -174.01. The total capital return value is set at -65.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch -84.72. Equity return is now at value -145.73, with -88.13 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.93.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Terran Orbital Corp (LLAP) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.