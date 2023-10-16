Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.09. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 21 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC) by analysts is $29.01, which is $11.35 above the current market price. The public float for TDOC is 163.78M, and at present, short sellers hold a 15.44% of that float. On October 16, 2023, the average trading volume of TDOC was 5.55M shares.

TDOC) stock’s latest price update

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE: TDOC)’s stock price has decreased by -0.16 compared to its previous closing price of 18.54. However, the company has seen a -1.02% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-12 that Amid the unpredictability of US monetary policy, savvy investors are becoming familiar with terms like “Stocks for Climbing Interest Rates.” Why? The answer lies in the US Federal Reserve’s dance with potential rate hikes, all in a bid to temper mounting inflation.

TDOC’s Market Performance

Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC) has seen a -1.02% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -14.31% decline in the past month and a -25.84% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.48% for TDOC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.58% for TDOC stock, with a simple moving average of -25.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TDOC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TDOC stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for TDOC by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for TDOC in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $25 based on the research report published on April 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TDOC Trading at -14.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TDOC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.08%, as shares sank -12.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TDOC fell by -1.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.06. In addition, Teladoc Health Inc saw -21.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TDOC starting from Napolitano Richard J, who sale 219 shares at the price of $18.68 back on Sep 25. After this action, Napolitano Richard J now owns 9,457 shares of Teladoc Health Inc, valued at $4,091 using the latest closing price.

Trencher Daniel, the CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER of Teladoc Health Inc, sale 1,000 shares at $21.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 18, which means that Trencher Daniel is holding 21,036 shares at $21,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TDOC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.45 for the present operating margin

+58.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Teladoc Health Inc stands at -567.53. The total capital return value is set at -2.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -128.90. Equity return is now at value -95.90, with -64.71 for asset returns.

Based on Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC), the company’s capital structure generated 68.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.75. Total debt to assets is 33.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.22.

Conclusion

To sum up, Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.