Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc (TARS) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, TARS stock has gone down by -26.12%, with a monthly decline of -12.00% and a quarterly plunge of -30.96%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.19%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.89% for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -22.65% for TARS’s stock, with a -19.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The 36-month beta value for TARS is also noteworthy at 0.72. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price estimated by analysts for TARS is $46.63, which is $36.31 above than the current price. The public float for TARS is 23.50M, and at present, short sellers hold a 21.12% of that float. The average trading volume of TARS on October 16, 2023 was 494.67K shares.

TARS) stock’s latest price update

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TARS) has seen a decline in its stock price by -13.98 in relation to its previous close of 15.09. However, the company has experienced a -26.12% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-06 that Welcome to another installment of our monthly Rare Buy article where we highlight September investment picks you may have missed. As you know some Seeking Alpha analysts are more discerning by nature. Others are finding compelling ideas hard to come by in today’s market environment. Featured in this series are investment ideas published in the last month from analysts who have made ONLY 1 Buy/Strong Buy stock recommendation in the past three months.

Analysts’ Opinion of TARS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TARS stocks, with William Blair repeating the rating for TARS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TARS in the upcoming period, according to William Blair is $44 based on the research report published on July 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TARS Trading at -22.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TARS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.19%, as shares sank -19.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TARS fell by -26.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.62. In addition, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -11.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TARS starting from Trevejo Jose M., who sale 1,604 shares at the price of $18.00 back on Oct 05. After this action, Trevejo Jose M. now owns 4,503 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $28,872 using the latest closing price.

Azamian Bobak R., the President/CEO and Board Chair of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc, sale 8,000 shares at $17.21 during a trade that took place back on Sep 20, which means that Azamian Bobak R. is holding 894,106 shares at $137,680 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TARS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-242.92 for the present operating margin

+96.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at -240.51. The total capital return value is set at -32.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch -32.71. Equity return is now at value -49.27, with -41.18 for asset returns.

Based on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc (TARS), the company’s capital structure generated 10.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.48. Total debt to assets is 8.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 27.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.61.

Conclusion

In summary, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc (TARS) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.