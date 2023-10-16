T2 Biosystems Inc (TTOO) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

The stock of T2 Biosystems Inc (TTOO) has gone down by -68.80% for the week, with a -68.62% drop in the past month and a -20.23% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 29.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 21.51% for TTOO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -67.75% for TTOO’s stock, with a -84.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TTOO is 0.24. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price predicted by analysts for TTOO is $8.68, which is $6.8 above the current price. TTOO currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume of TTOO on October 16, 2023 was 1.12M shares.

TTOO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ: TTOO) has decreased by -52.87 when compared to last closing price of 17.40.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -68.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-13 that T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ: TTOO ) stock is plummeting lower following the company’s announcement of a 1-for-100 reverse stock split and its preliminary third-quarter earnings. The reverse split was effective as of yesterday, with shares of TTOO beginning trading on a reverse split-adjusted basis as of this morning.

Analysts’ Opinion of TTOO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TTOO stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for TTOO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TTOO in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $2.40 based on the research report published on January 27, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

TTOO Trading at -74.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTOO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 29.29%, as shares sank -70.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -76.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTOO fell by -68.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -92.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.45. In addition, T2 Biosystems Inc saw -94.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TTOO starting from CR Group L.P., who sale 7,148,945 shares at the price of $0.16 back on Sep 28. After this action, CR Group L.P. now owns 0 shares of T2 Biosystems Inc, valued at $1,125,959 using the latest closing price.

CR Group L.P., the 10% Owner of T2 Biosystems Inc, sale 5,981,202 shares at $0.19 during a trade that took place back on Sep 27, which means that CR Group L.P. is holding 571,796 shares at $1,145,998 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TTOO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-242.30 for the present operating margin

+6.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for T2 Biosystems Inc stands at -277.98. The total capital return value is set at -166.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch -198.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.91.

Conclusion

In conclusion, T2 Biosystems Inc (TTOO) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.