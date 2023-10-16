Sunrun Inc (RUN) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ: RUN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.41. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 20 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Sunrun Inc (RUN) is $32.00, which is $21.93 above the current market price. The public float for RUN is 210.80M, and currently, short sellers hold a 23.01% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RUN on October 16, 2023 was 10.09M shares.

RUN) stock’s latest price update

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ: RUN)’s stock price has decreased by -2.37 compared to its previous closing price of 11.80. However, the company has seen a 10.24% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-13 that Long-term interest rates came down a bit late in the week, which could help renewable energy financing. Prices for energy commodities like oil and natural gas continue to rise, which bodes well for the economics of rooftop solar.

RUN’s Market Performance

Sunrun Inc (RUN) has experienced a 10.24% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -25.68% drop in the past month, and a -47.23% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.53% for RUN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.43% for RUN stock, with a simple moving average of -39.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RUN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RUN stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for RUN by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for RUN in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $12 based on the research report published on October 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RUN Trading at -18.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.87%, as shares sank -23.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RUN rose by +10.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.13. In addition, Sunrun Inc saw -52.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RUN starting from Abajian Danny, who sale 484 shares at the price of $9.92 back on Oct 06. After this action, Abajian Danny now owns 211,687 shares of Sunrun Inc, valued at $4,799 using the latest closing price.

Dickson Paul S., the Chief Revenue Officer of Sunrun Inc, sale 230 shares at $9.90 during a trade that took place back on Oct 06, which means that Dickson Paul S. is holding 309,955 shares at $2,277 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RUN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-28.53 for the present operating margin

+12.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sunrun Inc stands at +7.47. The total capital return value is set at -4.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.22. Equity return is now at value 1.38, with 0.47 for asset returns.

Based on Sunrun Inc (RUN), the company’s capital structure generated 132.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.93. Total debt to assets is 43.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 128.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.82.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Sunrun Inc (RUN) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.