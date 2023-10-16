Sunpower Corp (SPWR) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Sunpower Corp (NASDAQ: SPWR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SPWR is 1.93. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 20 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SPWR is $9.47, which is $14.65 above the current price. The public float for SPWR is 86.31M and currently, short sellers hold a 36.53% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SPWR on October 16, 2023 was 5.50M shares.

SPWR) stock’s latest price update

Sunpower Corp (NASDAQ: SPWR)’s stock price has gone rise by 2.49 in comparison to its previous close of 5.62, however, the company has experienced a 11.20% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketBeat reported 2023-10-12 that Once again, a brief look at the MarketBeat list of Most Downgraded Stocks proves that opportunity is where you find it. While solar stocks have seen their share prices plummet over the past few quarters, driven by analysts’ revisions and short selling, the markets appear to be overextending and oversold, providing an opportunity for investors.

SPWR’s Market Performance

Sunpower Corp (SPWR) has seen a 11.20% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -20.22% decline in the past month and a -49.43% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.71% for SPWR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.74% for SPWR’s stock, with a simple moving average of -50.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPWR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPWR stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for SPWR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SPWR in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $9 based on the research report published on October 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SPWR Trading at -15.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPWR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.02%, as shares sank -14.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPWR rose by +11.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.93. In addition, Sunpower Corp saw -68.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPWR starting from Faricy Peter, who purchase 7,500 shares at the price of $13.29 back on Mar 16. After this action, Faricy Peter now owns 177,458 shares of Sunpower Corp, valued at $99,686 using the latest closing price.

Heang Vichheka, the Principal Accounting Officer of Sunpower Corp, sale 3,500 shares at $22.01 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that Heang Vichheka is holding 3,181 shares at $77,042 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPWR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.01 for the present operating margin

+20.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sunpower Corp stands at +5.88. The total capital return value is set at -0.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.99. Equity return is now at value 14.84, with 4.25 for asset returns.

Based on Sunpower Corp (SPWR), the company’s capital structure generated 97.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.31. Total debt to assets is 31.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.87 and the total asset turnover is 1.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.05.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sunpower Corp (SPWR) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.