Suncor Energy, Inc. (SU) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Suncor Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SU)’s stock price has decreased by -0.10 compared to its previous closing price of 34.21. However, the company has seen a 1.26% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-09 that Investors need to pay close attention to Suncor Energy (SU) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

Suncor Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SU) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 10.17x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.23. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Suncor Energy, Inc. (SU) by analysts is $38.57, which is $9.8 above the current market price. The public float for SU is 1.30B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.59% of that float. On October 16, 2023, the average trading volume of SU was 4.98M shares.

SU’s Market Performance

The stock of Suncor Energy, Inc. (SU) has seen a 1.26% increase in the past week, with a -2.61% drop in the past month, and a 16.84% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.39% for SU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.81% for SU’s stock, with a 8.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SU Trading at 2.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.91%, as shares sank -2.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SU rose by +1.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.86. In addition, Suncor Energy, Inc. saw 7.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.87 for the present operating margin

+42.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Suncor Energy, Inc. stands at +15.56. The total capital return value is set at 25.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.15. Equity return is now at value 14.49, with 6.81 for asset returns.

Based on Suncor Energy, Inc. (SU), the company’s capital structure generated 40.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.94. Total debt to assets is 18.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 32.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.63 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.

Conclusion

To sum up, Suncor Energy, Inc. (SU) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.