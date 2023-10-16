Stellantis N.V (STLA) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Stellantis N.V (NYSE: STLA) is 2.99x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for STLA is 1.57. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Stellantis N.V (STLA) is $25.20, which is $5.66 above the current market price. The public float for STLA is 2.14B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.25% of that float. On October 16, 2023, STLA’s average trading volume was 6.40M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

STLA) stock’s latest price update

Stellantis N.V (NYSE: STLA)’s stock price has dropped by -0.46 in relation to previous closing price of 19.77. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-10-15 that TORONTO — Canadian autoworkers have voted to ratify a three-year contract agreement with General Motors.

STLA’s Market Performance

STLA’s stock has risen by 1.13% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.46% and a quarterly rise of 5.47%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.82% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.96% for Stellantis N.V. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.34% for STLA’s stock, with a 12.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

STLA Trading at 4.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STLA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.82%, as shares surge +2.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STLA rose by +1.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.25. In addition, Stellantis N.V saw 38.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for STLA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.74 for the present operating margin

+18.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Stellantis N.V stands at +9.35. The total capital return value is set at 22.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 19.76. Equity return is now at value 27.34, with 10.20 for asset returns.

Based on Stellantis N.V (STLA), the company’s capital structure generated 37.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.39. Total debt to assets is 14.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.03 and the total asset turnover is 1.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.27.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Stellantis N.V (STLA) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.