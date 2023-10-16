Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ: SBUX) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.07 in relation to its previous close of 91.42. However, the company has experienced a -1.48% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-15 that Starbucks has adapted its business model to cater to changing consumer behaviors during the pandemic, investing in drive-thru, mobile ordering, and delivery services. Starbucks dominates the global coffeehouse industry, with a strong market share and a vast network of stores worldwide. Starbucks’ financial performance has been impacted by challenges in the global supply chain and fluctuating consumer preferences, but the company remains committed to innovation and expansion.

Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ: SBUX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SBUX is 0.98. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 19 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SBUX is $111.73, which is $21.82 above the current price. The public float for SBUX is 1.12B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.22% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SBUX on October 16, 2023 was 5.82M shares.

SBUX’s Market Performance

The stock of Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) has seen a -1.48% decrease in the past week, with a -5.85% drop in the past month, and a -9.36% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.63% for SBUX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.35% for SBUX stock, with a simple moving average of -9.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SBUX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SBUX stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for SBUX by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for SBUX in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $107 based on the research report published on September 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SBUX Trading at -4.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBUX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.47%, as shares sank -4.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBUX fell by -1.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $92.50. In addition, Starbucks Corp. saw -7.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SBUX starting from Ruggeri Rachel, who sale 679 shares at the price of $100.60 back on Jun 21. After this action, Ruggeri Rachel now owns 54,761 shares of Starbucks Corp., valued at $68,307 using the latest closing price.

Ruggeri Rachel, the evp, cfo of Starbucks Corp., sale 736 shares at $105.50 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that Ruggeri Rachel is holding 56,028 shares at $77,648 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SBUX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.27 for the present operating margin

+19.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Starbucks Corp. stands at +10.18. The total capital return value is set at 25.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 26.79 and the total asset turnover is 1.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.