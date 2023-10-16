Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSE: PSLV)’s stock price has increased by 3.49 compared to its previous closing price of 7.46. However, the company has seen a 5.18% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. ETF Trends reported 2023-10-03 that Silver serving as a store of value as a precious metal and its industrial usage is helping buoy prices. This is despite the macroeconomic headwinds it’s been facing for much of the year.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PSLV is 0.60.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The public float for PSLV is 501.78M and currently, short sellers hold a – of that float. On October 16, 2023, PSLV’s average trading volume was 2.71M shares.

PSLV’s Market Performance

PSLV’s stock has seen a 5.18% increase for the week, with a 1.05% rise in the past month and a -9.07% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.82% for Sprott Physical Silver Trust The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.39% for PSLV’s stock, with a -3.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PSLV Trading at -1.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSLV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.39%, as shares sank -0.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSLV rose by +5.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.61. In addition, Sprott Physical Silver Trust saw -6.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.