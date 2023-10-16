Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PHYS is 0.13.

The public float for PHYS is 400.92M and currently, short sellers hold a – ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PHYS on October 16, 2023 was 1.62M shares.

PHYS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSE: PHYS) has increased by 3.18 when compared to last closing price of 14.46.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days. ETF Trends reported 2023-09-15 that The consumer price index (CPI) continues to climb, but gold has been maintaining its resiliency in the face of rising inflation. The precious metal is still up about 5% for the year despite the macroeconomic challenges.

PHYS’s Market Performance

Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) has experienced a 5.44% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.34% rise in the past month, and a -1.91% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.87% for PHYS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.34% for PHYS’s stock, with a -0.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PHYS Trading at 0.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PHYS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.84%, as shares sank -0.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PHYS rose by +5.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.58. In addition, Sprott Physical Gold Trust saw 5.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.