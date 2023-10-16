Southern Company (SO) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Southern Company (NYSE: SO) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.46 in relation to its previous close of 66.55. However, the company has experienced a 2.44% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-14 that Southern Company has a generous 4.2% dividend yield. The dividend has been increased or held steady for over 75 years.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is 23.93x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SO is 0.56. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Southern Company (SO) is $72.88, which is $5.86 above the current market price. The public float for SO is 1.09B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.00% of that float. On October 16, 2023, SO’s average trading volume was 3.97M shares.

SO’s Market Performance

SO stock saw a decrease of 2.44% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -5.02% and a quarterly a decrease of -2.27%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.74%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.20% for Southern Company (SO). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.98% for SO stock, with a simple moving average of -2.58% for the last 200 days.

SO Trading at -0.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.74%, as shares sank -5.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SO rose by +1.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.67. In addition, Southern Company saw -5.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SO starting from Kuczynski Stephen E, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $66.00 back on Oct 10. After this action, Kuczynski Stephen E now owns 116,284 shares of Southern Company, valued at $330,000 using the latest closing price.

Kuczynski Stephen E, the CEO, Southern Nuclear of Southern Company, sale 5,000 shares at $67.83 during a trade that took place back on Sep 11, which means that Kuczynski Stephen E is holding 121,284 shares at $339,150 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.33 for the present operating margin

+24.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Southern Company stands at +12.07. The total capital return value is set at 6.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.36. Equity return is now at value 10.36, with 2.31 for asset returns.

Based on Southern Company (SO), the company’s capital structure generated 194.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.04. Total debt to assets is 43.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 171.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.66.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Southern Company (SO) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.